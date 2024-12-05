The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.97 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.