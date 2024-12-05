Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 623 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.46, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

