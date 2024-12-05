Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,280 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.52 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

