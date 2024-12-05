The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 69,340 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of GameStop worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 110.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 270.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GME opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.08 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.