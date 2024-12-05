The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 69,340 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of GameStop worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 110.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 270.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GameStop
In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME
GameStop Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE GME opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.08 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
GameStop Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.