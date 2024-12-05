Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 637 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.22 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

