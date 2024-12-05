The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.69 and a beta of 1.09. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

