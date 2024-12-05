The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,050 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Exponent worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after buying an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 0.1 %

Exponent Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

