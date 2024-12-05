15,687 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

