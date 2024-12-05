Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 263,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 929,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 396,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNX opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.27%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

