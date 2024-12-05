The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.94 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 993,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 94,133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 32.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

