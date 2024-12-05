The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,600.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

