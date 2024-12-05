SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.55% of SLM worth $123,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 265,394 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in SLM by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 290,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,832 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 62.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.