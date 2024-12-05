Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.61 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.