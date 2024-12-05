Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.