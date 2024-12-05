Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $169.83 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

