Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

