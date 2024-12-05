Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 461,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $124,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,886 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.