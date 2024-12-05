Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

