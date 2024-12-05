The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.08 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

