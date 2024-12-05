Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

