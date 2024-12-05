The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,488 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,175. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616 over the last three months. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.90. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

