Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.