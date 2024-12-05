The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 232 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 295.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $9,366,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,738,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,431,929.28. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $19,288,505. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MORN opened at $353.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

