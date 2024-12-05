Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $352,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Palomar Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $112.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,052,650.12. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,779. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.