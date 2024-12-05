The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.19 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

