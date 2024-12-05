The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 54.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNN. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.71. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

