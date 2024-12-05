Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Chemed by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $201,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,798. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $569.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.09. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $523.33 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

