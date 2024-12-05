Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 121.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

