Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,139 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

