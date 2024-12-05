Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.88% of Oshkosh worth $122,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.