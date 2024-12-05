Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,836 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $29,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

