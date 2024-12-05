Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $143.97 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.