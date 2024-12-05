Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.