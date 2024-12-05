Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 47,902 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

PTCT opened at $49.86 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,197.56. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,735. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

