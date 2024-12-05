Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Arcellx worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth $17,896,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $111,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. This trade represents a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,001 shares of company stock worth $6,542,188 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

