Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BIO opened at $337.82 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.12 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

