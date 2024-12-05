The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,960 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

VNO opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -150.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

