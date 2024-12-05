Fmr LLC Has $124.48 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Radian Group worth $124,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

