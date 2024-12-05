Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AORT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,482.50 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
