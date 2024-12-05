Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AORT. JMP Securities began coverage on Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Artivion Stock Down 0.1 %

AORT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,482.50 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

