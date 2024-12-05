Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 45,157 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,653.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,214,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
