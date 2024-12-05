Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 165 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2,644.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

