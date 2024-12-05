RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RXO were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of RXO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 17,310,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,679,000 after buying an additional 1,722,301 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,459.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at $27,964,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter valued at $19,965,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,772.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 720,574 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

RXO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

