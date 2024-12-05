Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 264 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $3,286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.20.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $435.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average of $349.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.73 and a 1-year high of $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.