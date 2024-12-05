Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.72 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.