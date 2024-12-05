Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter worth $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24.

