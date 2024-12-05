Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $407,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 58.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avient Trading Down 1.8 %
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Avient
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.