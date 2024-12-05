Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $407,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 58.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.