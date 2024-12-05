Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 409,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

