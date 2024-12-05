Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $120,553,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $687.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.62 and a 200 day moving average of $385.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.02 and a twelve month high of $689.39.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,298,548.08. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,660 shares of company stock worth $62,233,829. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.