Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $113,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,160 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

