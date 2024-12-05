Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 364.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,853 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.